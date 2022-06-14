 Bike 4 Alz pedals through Craig as group rides 3,200 miles cross country | CraigDailyPress.com
Bike 4 Alz pedals through Craig as group rides 3,200 miles cross country

Jace Lancaster rides on U.S. Highway 40 between Craig and Maybell on Monday, June 13, 2022. Thirteen young men from Western Kentucky University are riding bicycles 3,200 miles from San Francisco to Virginia Beach with a goal of raising $100,000 for Alzheimer’s research this summer.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Adam Burns rides east toward Craig on U.S. Highway 40 on Monday, June 13, 2022. Burns is sporting a Bike 4 Alz jersy as he and 12 other young men are riding across the country to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Members of the Bike 4 Alz team, Drew Trapp and Jack Galloway, ride through Moffat County on their way to Craig on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Jacob Guminski heads into Craig on Monday. After passing through Craig, the Bike 4 ALZ team continued on their way to Steamboat Springs. Bike4 alz.org is a nonprofit aiming to raise funds for research on Alzheimer’s and dementia by riding across the country. For more about the group, go to Bike4Alz.org.
Eli Pace/Craig Press

