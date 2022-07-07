 Biggest show yet: Photos from the Fourth of July fireworks | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Biggest show yet: Photos from the Fourth of July fireworks

News News |

Monday night's firework show was the largest the town has seen.
Michael Cody Mack/Courtesy photo
The firework show on Monday, July 4, 2022 in Craig featured 16-inch shell fireworks donated from Steamboat Spring’s collection.
Michael Cody Mack/Courtesy photo
The firework show on Monday, July 4, 2022 was unlike any we’ve seen in the past.
Michael Cody Mack/Courtesy photo
Images from the fireworks show on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Craig.
Kathy Simpson/Courtesy photo
Images from the fireworks show on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Craig.
Kathy Simpson/Courtesy photo
Fireworks-1
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 