Big Game Season Structure public meetings continue through June 29

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a series of open house and town hall meetings to seek input on the Big Game Season Structure planning process.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Wayne D. Lewis

The public has an opportunity to have a voice in big game hunting regulation changes that will help craft policy in the years to come.

As part of its Big Game Season Structure planning process, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a series of in-person open house and town hall meetings across the state as well as virtual meetings for big game hunters to voice their opinions about the topics under consideration.

Topics being discussed at the public meetings include alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses, rifle season date structures for deer and elk, early season archery and muzzleloader date structures, adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season, and adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season.

According to CPW, the topics for these meetings are starting points for discussion, and more topics and options may be considered at future meetings.

Open house meetings will consist of several stations where members of the public can learn more about specific BGSS topics, ask questions and give verbal feedback.

Town hall meetings will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and will include live interactive digital polling via smartphones and devices to compile input from attendees on each of the BGSS topics. All attendees are encouraged to bring a smartphone or device to the town hall meetings. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions and provide verbal feedback to staff.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on June 29. Register at EngageCPW.org/big-game-season-structure .

In-person meetings in the Northwest region include events on Thursday, June 8 at Mesa County Building, 200 Spruce St., Grand Junction; Thursday, June 8 at Glenwood Springs Rec Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, Glenwood Springs; June 20 at Eagle Valley Library, 600 Broadway St., Eagle; June 27 at Meeker Fire Department, 236 Seventh St., Meeker. All of the town halls and open houses will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

Other opportunities are planned for the Southwest, Southeast and Northeast regions. After all public meetings have concluded, CPW will compile all the public input received into a public outreach summary report. This report will be presented to the Parks and Wildlife Commission during the August Commission meeting. Staff will then begin developing draft BGSS recommendations this fall and present their recommendations to the Commission in the spring of 2024.

For more about the Big Game Season Structure and the planning process, go to CPW.State.Co.us/thingstodo/Pages/SeasonStructure.aspx .