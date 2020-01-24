Beware of Social Security phone scams

The Social Security Administration is warning United States seniors about telephone scammers pretending to be government employees.

SSA warned that fraudulent callers may threaten Social Security recipients and may demand immediate payment to “avoid arrest or other legal action.”

Suspicious calls include people who claim there is a problem with a person’s Social Security account that requires payment of a fine or debt with retail gift cards, cash, wire transfers, or pre-paid debit cards.

SSA advised that while employees may contact parties by phone, they will never make threats, suspend Social Security accounts, or demand immediate payment in any form.

The agency gives the following advice for those receiving a suspicious call:

1. Hang up.

2. Do not give them money or personal information.

3. Report the scam at oig.ssa.gov.