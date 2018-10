Nov. 22 1943 — Sept 27, 2018

Betty Lou Orvalla, of Henderson, Nevada, died Sept. 27 2018.

Betty Lou was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Burney, California, to Bob and Lois Bondurant. She married Chuck Orvalla in September 1961. Betty Lou and Chuck have three children, Beverly, Bob (Darcy), and Steve. Betty Lou has four grandchildren, Courtney, Robert, Jordan and Samuel Orvalla.

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven — Ecclesiastes 3:1