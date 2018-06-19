Betty and BJ Barnes: Thanks for 14 great years

To our loyal customers and friends. It is with mixed feelings that I announce I am closing Loyd’s Cleaners, effective July 31, 2018. It is time for me to retire!

Gary Loyd retained ownership of the building, and it is currently under contract.

We will stop taking work July 1, as I must move all the equipment out of the building. We will have a sale for the contents of the building the week of July 16. Please pick up any garments you have left with us by July 27, or they will be destroyed.

Lydia Johnston, who you have grown to depend on for all your sewing needs, will continue to do sewing out of her home. We will have contact info before we close.

You have become a huge part of our lives, and I will always treasure the friendships we have made. Craig is a wonderful place to own a business! Thank you for 14 memorable years!

Betty and BJ Barnes

