‘This is my home:’ Fredrickson thankful to be named top real estate agent

When Dorina Fredrickson was a student at Moffat County High School, she already knew what she wanted to do for a living: work for Country Living Realty, LLC in her hometown and sell real estate.

Twelve years later — eight as a licensed real estate agent — Fredrickson is living the dream in Moffat County, pairing with Yvonne Gustin and Andrea Camp to form the top real estate agency in Craig.

Thanks to her hard work, her positive attitude, and the passion with which she pitches prospective clientele on the area she calls home, Fredrickson was voted the best real estate agent in the Craig Press’s “Best of Highways 13 & 40.”

“I appreciate it so much,” Fredrickson said after finding out she was voted top real estate agent. “It means a great deal to me. Obviously, it’s a testament to my clients, but I really appreciate it; it’s an honor.”

Fredrickson continues the tradition of winning best real estate agent in Moffat County at Country Living Realty, following up Gustin’s wins in 2018 and 2019 with her own win this year.

The key to her day-to-day passion and love for her job is that it’s home, Fredrickson said.

“I love that it’s in my hometown; I don’t know that I’d want to sell real estate anywhere else,” Fredrickson said. “Here, it’s my home. I know the area and the community very well, and it’s always been a good fit for me, and I enjoy doing it. You can’t complain much when you have a job you enjoy doing each day.”

Fredrickson first started with Country Living Realty in 2009 while in high school, working during the summer answering phones, running errands and placing signs up throughout the community.

Four years later, she obtained her real estate license and hasn’t looked back since, selling hundreds of properties in her hometown, helping people experience the way of love she holds so dearly.

“We’re seeing more and more people moving to the area, which is great,” Fredrickson said. “Now, more than ever, our community is growing. Craig is a great place to live and I love living here; I don’t think I’d ever want to leave here.

“I just love seeing people come here and realizing how great this place is; it’s our own little well-kept secret here in Northwest Colorado,” she added.

With the title of best real estate agent in tow, Fredrickson is excited to continue her hard work, selling properties throughout Craig and Moffat County, giving families a chance to achieve a goal of owning a home right here in her backyard.

“Hard work definitely pays off; the end is very rewarding when you can help someone get into a home,” Fredrickson said. “I just want to say thank you so much to those who voted for me; it means a great deal.”