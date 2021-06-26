Giving back: David Pressgrove humbled to be named community’s best hero

David Pressgrove is the area director for Bear River Young Life and is involved with the community in many ways, including volunteering as a track and cross-country coach and working with the Rotary Club.

Joshua Carney/Craig Press

Giving back is in David Pressgrove’s blood.

Growing up, Pressgrove — the Area Director for Bear River Young Life — watched his mother and father lead the way in their community in Kansas, giving back to others while staying heavily involved in helping shape the future of the community.

Fast forward all these years later and that’s exactly what Pressgrove is doing in Craig, helping shape the future of area youth through BRYL, remaining involved in the Ministerial Alliance of Craig, Rotary, Human Resource Council, and more.

For his efforts wearing many hats and giving back to a community that has given him so much, Pressgrove was voted Moffat County’s best community hero in the Craig Press’s “Best of Highways 13 & 40.”

“It’s very humbling, without a doubt,” Pressgrove said. “You don’t do this to be recognized, so I’m struggling to find the words, but I’m very honored that people think that way about me in this community.”

Pressgrove is coming up on his 16th year with Bear River Young Life, a role he moved into after leaving the Craig Press in 2006, where he previously worked covering high school sports. Working with young adults in a reporter’s capacity, Pressgrove was along for the journey with each and every student-athlete he covered. However, he felt a strong calling to take on a larger role in helping shape the future of youths, eventually stepping away from the Craig Press to work with BRYL full time.

“It’s been very rewarding, that’s for sure,” Pressgrove said. “It’s not a position that you can see the reward right away, but it’s fulfilling, especially when you hear that feedback from the students you work with, and the support you have from the community.”

It can often be challenging for Pressgrove, the father of six children with his wife, Jennifer, to wear so many hats in the community and still give his family the attention it needs and deserves, but it’s balance he’s found in recent years.

Though he does give back in a multitude of ways in Moffat County, he was quick to point out that it’s not just him alone that gives back to a community that’s worth investing in. Rather, it’s a large group that cares about the community and wants to leave it better than they found it.

“This is a special community,” Pressgrove said. “It’s hard for me to take the credit at all with this award, because there are so many people that do more than I do. I’m definitely humbled; I appreciate all the support and the encouragement we receive.

“Hopefully what we’re doing is making a difference.”