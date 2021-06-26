Best of Highways 13 & 40.



The Meeker Recreation Center doesn’t need a fancy motto to get residents from neighboring towns and counties to come calling. All it needs is the pool.

That pool, the centerpiece of the 25,000-foot recreation center, features a lazy river, whirlpool and slides.

“We say it’s pretty much the only indoor pool in a 50-mile radius,” said Sean VonRoenn, executive director of the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, which manages the center. “It’s a pretty awesome facility for a small community.”

This, as much as anything, explains why a place in Meeker won the category for Best Place for a Birthday Party.

The pool is impressive, but more than that, it’s a really good deal for parents: It’s $50 for two hours of pool use and the room, which includes up to 45 people.

“I have small children myself,” VonRoenn said, “and that’s a really smoking deal.”

The recreation center hosts 60 parties a year, at the most, which doesn’t sound like a lot. But most of those parties come in the winter, when there isn’t much to do. There are two time slots on a Saturday and a Sunday, and most of those parties are crammed into 16 weeks of the year. It’s a lot.

“In the warmer months, they will go to outdoor places in Craig and Rifle and Meeker,” VonRoenn said. “But given these smaller communities, in the winter, there’s not a lot going on, and a space to go to is a big draw.”

The rec center continues to make improvements to the pool, adding diving boards, a climbing wall and kiddie slides to the area. VonRoenn said

But the party may have another benefit, VonRoenn said.

“You can invite your whole neighborhood,” he said and laughed. “If every kid brings you a present, you can make out like a bandit.”

The Meeker Recreation Center is located at 101 Ute Rd., in Meeker. The number is 970-878-3403.