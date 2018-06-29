Best of Moffat County: Thunder Rolls lights up the lanes as Best Family Entertainment

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

A spot where Mom and Dad can enjoy themselves is nice, as is a location that’s kid-friendly, but it’s when every member of the family can find some fun that the staff of Thunder Rolls Bowling Center know they’ve truly struck out.

Thunder Rolls picked up the honor of Best Family Entertainment as part of the 2018 Best of Moffat County Awards.

Co-owner RaChell Dschaak credits the atmosphere to an ongoing effort to appeal to all ages, whether just a few years old or senior citizens.

“There are so many things people can do with their kiddos and spend time together,” she said.

RaChell and her husband, Jamie, purchased the business from Jamie’s mother, Beryl Dschaak, last May.

“It was a family business. Jamie didn’t want to see it end when Beryl was ready to retire,” she said. “So, we decided, ‘why not?'”

Besides the typical allure of the lanes for both casual drop-in rollers and regular leaguers, a weekly Rock ‘n Bowl session Saturdays — complete with unlimited frames for several hours — has been a big draw, as well as discounted Mondays.

An on-site game room provides additional fun, as do billiards and darts in the bar area, which has also expanded its offerings under the moniker of The Sizzling Pickle, managed by Anna Martinez.

“The restaurant really needed a name of its own and its own personality, so we came up Pete the Pickle as our mascot,” RaChell said.

She added that the staff has nearly quadrupled in the past year, growing from six to 22.

The property also includes bounce houses during summer, and staff members regularly break out cornhole boards for a different kind of tournament that involves throwing underhand.

Like a well-rolled league night, the owners of Thunder Rolls want to continue to work toward the equivalent of a 300 game.

“We really wanted to build on everything we already had here,” RaChell said. “We’re just going to continue to add things as we can, continue to grow and provide things for the community.”