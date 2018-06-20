Best of Moffat County celebration honors winners June 27

Craig Press will honor its Best of Moffat County recipients in a whole new way this year.

As part of the Best of Moffat County community awards the newspaper provides each summer, Craig Press will partner with Museum of Northwest Colorado for a winner’s celebration event from 4 to 6 p.m. June 27 at the museum, 590 Yampa Ave.

The businesses and professionals who received the most votes as part of Best of Moffat County awards will automatically receive two tickets for the event, which includes drinks and appetizers.

Publisher Renee Campbell and Advertising Manager Sheli Steele said they were excited to be able to host the event — the first time the newspaper has held a ceremony as part of Best of Moffat County — in a larger venue like the museum. Likewise, museum staff are looking forward to it, Steele said.

“They told us they really wanted to have all the movers and shakers of the community together at their place to see what they have to offer,” she said. “It’ll be a great way to mingle with fellow businesspeople.”

Among the categories that make up Best of Moffat County are food and drink, health and fitness and services and shopping.

Additional tickets are available for the ceremony for $7 and include one drink per admission.

For more information, call 970-875-1782 or email ssteele@craigdailypress.com.