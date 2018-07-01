Best of Moffat County: Annual Craig Kiwanis play brings giggles for good

CRAIG — Every March, as the grip of the Northwest Colorado winter begins to loosen, the community members don their coats and prepare to laugh at the annual Kiwanis Play.

The community is often the butt of the joke in the satirical play, which pokes fun at local and national current events. The play has been held annually since the 1940s, when the founders of the Kiwanis Club of Craig decided to fundraise by writing and performing a play.

So it’s not surprise that the annual play was chosen as Best Fundraiser in the 2018 Best of Moffat County Awards.

"The original guys that started the Kiwanis Club came up with this idea to put on a play to raise money, and it's just been a tradition ever since," said Kirk McKey, club secretary.

Since then, hundreds of Kiwanis have performed in the annual play.

"It's a great group of guys that really come together and work to make this event successful every year," McKey said. "There is no one person that makes this thing possible. This is just a great team to be associated with."

Recommended Stories For You

Because the Kiwanis is a men's club, performers often take the stage in women's costumes.

"It's a very interesting experience," McKey said. "It's very entertaining to see gentleman being dressed up as ladies and getting their make up done and their hair done and their outfits just right."

McKey added that his most memorable character was his performance as Cher alongside Dave Flemming as Sonny.

This year, the Kiwanis raised more than $12,000 at the play, which they returned to the community in the form of scholarships for graduating Moffat County High School Seniors. The Kiwanis also raise funds through the Yahoo Golf Tournament, which is hosts with the Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

"It's just a fun time where a group of people can come together and watch us make fun of ourselves and the community and have a good time."