Best of Moffat County 2018: Travis Linsacum offers mindful motivation as Best Personal Trainer

A history in youth sports is what helped Travis Linsacum maintain a fitness regimen well into adulthood, and it’s a sense of discipline and teamwork he hopes to instill in his clients.

Travis won the 2018 Best of Moffat County’s Best Personal Trainer as part of his workout spot, Lins FITT, which he owns and operates with wife, Sara.

The Linsacums set up shop in their current location at 551 Russell St. at the beginning of April, but the couple has been working out with community members for the past two years, originally working out of Trapper Fitness.

Travis and Sara are among seven coaches and contributors who aid clients in building strength, stamina and better bodies.

“We’ve got a really good group with all kinds of backgrounds. I’m definitely not in it by myself,” he said.

A high-caliber football player and state champion wrestler at Moffat County High School, Travis also grappled at California’s Lassen Community College. He credited his father, Ron, with ensuring he and his twin brother, Ryan, were physically fit, though it was later in life that Travis began to think about fitness outside athletics.

“I understood the importance of having good health at an early age,” he said. “There was a period where I got out of that when I was done with college sports, and I didn’t have anything to compete for, and after that, I thought about giving back in a different capacity. More of a coach than an athlete.”

Travis noted the recent boom of fitness opportunities Moffat County has seen.

“There’s five gyms in this little town now, and I think that says something about the people of Craig,” he said. “There’s something to be said about people who want to surround themselves with others who want to make themselves better in any way, shape or form. That’s really the magic of what we do.”

As a trainer, Travis said he focuses on a group setting, wherein he can simultaneously monitor each individual’s progress

“I was the guy who always worked out alone, but with classes, I really recognize the magic of working together and encouraging each other,” he said.

Both Travis and Sara said they encourage a family atmosphere, so much so that their children are with them regularly at the gym.

“It’s just our lifestyle,” Sara said.

Just as their business is about constantly improving body, mind and work ethic, Travis said he and his fellow trainers are always researching new techniques to help them better do their job.

“The more we learn, the more we realize we have to learn,” he said.