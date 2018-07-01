Best of Moffat County 2018: KS Kreations still a family affair

Hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

At KS Kreations, winner of Best Bakery honors in the 2018 Best of Moffat County awards, business is a family affair.

Opened as a craft store 16 years ago by mother and daughter Sandi Mansfield and Kandee Dilldine, the business took an unusual turn about seven years ago, when Dilldine's daughter, Kassie Vesely, came on board, and the shop expanded to include a bakery.

"We kept getting calls to do cakes," Mansfield replied, when asked how they'd decided to begin offering baked goods, as well as in-house meal service and catering.

And because Vesely had previously worked a Serendipity Coffee Shop, she brought all the skills needed to expand the business.

Today, the family's foray into the food business has blossomed.

The shop is a full-service bakery, offering specialty cakes, breads, desserts, pastries and catering.

"We're willing to try just about anything," Dilldine said, including infant gender reveal cakes for expectant parents.

"We're really good at keeping secrets," Vesely quipped.

In addition, the shop caters an array of events, from "fancy to just sandwiches," Dilldine said.

In recent years, the business has catered weddings, business luncheons and family reunions, as well as signature events such as Diamonds and Spurs and Rural Philanthropy Days.

It also offers both breakfast and lunch fare, with an array of sandwiches and soups, breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches and gyros.

Of winning the Best of Moffat County award, the trio said they were grateful for the recognition.

"It's an honor for the people to think about us," Dilldine said. "We're definitely people-pleasers, so it's nice to know that people like us."

They also noted that the annual awards serve to keep them on their toes.

"Competition is good, because it makes you work harder," Vesely said. "And, we're super-competitive, so it's nice to be validated by the win."

But competition aside, the business is rooted in the simple concept of family.

"We're a four-generation operation," Mansfield said, "family owned and family run."

"My kids practically grew up here," Dilldine said, and now, added Vesely, "… my kids are growing up here, too."

"We're focused on family, so it's fun to be a part of other families' stories," Mansfield said.