Best of Moffat County 2018: Kitchen a la More keeps it in the family

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

CRAIG — If you ask Lynette Siedschlaw, the best thing about running a family business is spending time with her family.

Since opening Kitchen a la More in April 2017 with her husband, Mason, and two children, Daniel and Caitlin Running, Lynette said the family has had more opportunities to spend time together.

"We do a lot together down at the store," she said. "Through inventory and getting displays ready, I think it's teaching my kids more about the business world, giving them opportunities I guess that they wouldn't have otherwise."

She said Daniel and Caitlin get to learn more from their work in the store than they might at a teen's usual part-time job in retail.

"They see the behind-the-scenes of what it actually takes to run a business," she added. "There's the bookkeeping side of it. You have to order the inventory — it doesn't just show up. They see a broader aspect of what it truly means to operate a business."

Lynette is also appreciative of customers who choose to shop in Craig.

"They're what makes us successful. Without them, we wouldn't be open," she said. "They definitely don't have to shop locally. They can go anywhere or shop on the internet. It's that easy, so I appreciate that they take the time to come in to the store to see what we have to offer. It's their word of mouth, basically, that helps us succeed in maintaining what we've had."

Kitchen a la More received the Craig Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Year earlier this year. That award, and earning first place in two Best of Moffat County categories — favorite gift store and favorite home decor store — has cemented the fact that the community appreciates the store as much as the Siedschlaw family appreciates the community for choosing to shop at Kitchen a la More, Lynette said.

"I'm just overwhelmed at the response that we've gotten in the last year — that it's been such a positive thing," she said.