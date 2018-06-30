Best of Moffat County 2018: Hampton Inn & Suites ties success to teamwork

At Hampton Inn & Suites Craig, 2018's Best of Moffat County Award winner for Best Hotel, the secret to success is to be found in the service, made possible by a closely knit staff of 28.

"Morale is great," said General Manager Julie Jensen, who took the reins of the hotel in September 2016. "Everybody works together as a team, and we operate drama-free."

The 89-room hotel, located at 377 Cedar Court, opened for business in September, 2009, and Jensen said she believe it may be Craig's newest hotel.

Boasting close proximity to hunting and skiing areas, meeting and event space to accommodate up to 110, an on-site convenience story, free hot breakfast, free internet access and a gym/fitness center, the hotel undoubtedly attracts guests through its amenities alone, and Jensen added that the Hilton name keeps loyal guests coming back.

But she stressed that, to her mind, the secret is in the service and the close bond enjoyed by the staff.

Jensen said most of her staff members are cross-trained to handle responsibilities beyond their regular job descriptions. She added that she, herself, as well as her sales manager, have even come in to clean rooms on occasion, when needed.

"We're all part of the team, and we all help out," she said.

She said another benefit afforded by the cross-training is that it gets employees who normally work behind the scenes out into the public eye, which builds camaraderie, boosts efficiency and bolsters the sense of team.

She spoke with particular pride about her housekeeping team, which she described as "impeccable."

"Our cleanliness scores are over the top when compared to others," she said, "and that's a big deal when your talking about guest satisfaction."

She added that many of the employees on the housekeeping staff have been there since the hotel opened; others, she said, she recruited from past work experiences.

The overall results speak for themselves.

"It's important to have a team that cooperates, and when everyone works to help one another out, we all benefit," she said.