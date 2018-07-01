Best of Moffat County 2018: Craig City Councilman Joe Bird guided by integrity, honesty

CRAIG — Moffat County's favorite city council member, Joe Bird, says he is guided by the principles he learned from his father and as a member of the Craig Rotary Club.

He said two ideas guide him as he makes decisions and interacts with the community as a city council member. The first is a lesson his father taught him.

"It basically boils down to integrity, and it's 'Do what's right when nobody's looking,'" Bird said.

The second is the Rotary's principle of "service above self " and the four-way test recited by Rotarians at the opening of each meeting: "Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?"

Bird, service director at Cook Chevrolet, has been a member of the Craig Rotary Club for about five years.

Bird was elected to city council nearly eight years ago. He moved to Craig from Kansas City and was inspired to run after he started recognizing the need to give back to the community.

"In a small rural community, word is that people being involved can help change things and make it better, so I felt that that was part of my responsibility: to try to do the same," Bird said.

"In a nutshell, I'm proud of all the councils that I've worked with in maintaining and doing what we believe to be best for the community as a whole," he added. "Not as an individual, but all of the people that I've gotten to work with, and that's not just in council."

Bird is also proud of the work numerous city councils and city employees have done with citizens, nonprofits and community organizations, such as the Craig Chamber of Commerce and the Moffat County Tourism Association.

In March, Bird will reach his term limit. As he goes, he hopes he leaves behind a reputation of trustworthiness.

"I know, sometimes, I might make decisions that they (citizens) don't agree with, but I hope they always know me to be an honest person," he said.