Best of Moffat County 2018: City Wave Pool still making a big splash

Hours of operation: 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday (5 to 7 p.m. weekdays is family time, during which children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a paid adult.)

Description: Pool complex includes a bathhouse with changing facilities, snack bar, wave pool and secondary pool with diving well.

In terms of summer fun, few things can top a day at the pool, and Craig Press readers agreed when they voted the Craig Pool Complex — specificially, its 130,000-gallon wave pool — their favorite local attraction in the 2018 Best of Moffat County Awards.

"I'm pretty sure it's one of the only wave pools on the Western Slope," said Charlie Carroll, aquatics manager for the city of Craig. Saying she's heard people talk about the wave pool in Steamboat Springs and even across the state line, in Wyoming, Carroll added the complex attracts groups "from all over."

"It's definitely a draw," she said. "We usually see several hundred (people) per day."

But in addition to the fun, the pool complex also offers an array of classes geared toward a variety of groups.

Shallow water aerobics classes are held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and deep water aerobics is offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In addition, lap swimming and water walking sessions are also available.

Recommended Stories For You

Carroll said the center attracts participants of all ages, including those from the Senior Social Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

But Carroll spoke most about the complex's American Red Cross Swimming Lessons, both for adults and children. She said the classes — which draw numerous local residents, and well as participants from both Hayden and Baggs, Wyoming.

Carroll said this is among the complex's most vital functions.

"Swimming is recreational, sure, but it's also a life skill," she said.

The complex also accommodates the Craig Sea Sharks, a USA Swimming-affiliated summer club promoting competitive swimming to area youth. The weekend of June 16 and 17, the complex joined the Sea Sharks in hosting the annual Craig ABC Swim Meet.

The complex opened for the summer on May 30 and has a tentative closing date of Aug. 26, though Carroll said the lap pool will remain open "a couple more weeks after that."