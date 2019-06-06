Bere Neas: Vote Macys for Yampa Valley Electric board

My name is Bere Neas. I was born and raised in the Yampa Valley. My father Irlan Neas was a banker in the community for over 50 years and also past chairman of the Yampa Valley Electric Association. When I graduated from Colorado State University, I moved to Denver where I was in banking for approximately 40 years. I retired and moved back to my beloved community of Steamboat Springs, in the Yampa Valley.

When my friend and neighbor, Pat McClelland, told me he was stepping down from the YVEA Board after 18 years of dedicated service, I considered running for the Board. I remember how much my father enjoyed his time with our rural electric cooperative and how fulfilled he was by using his skills and background in banking to serve the public. In thinking about running, I learned that a co-worker from the Hayden airport, where I work, was also considering running. Her name is Sonja Macys.

In speaking with Sonja, I was quickly convinced that now would be a good time to elect her to the YVEA Board. Sonja is hardworking and dedicated to public service. She puts the people she serves first and truly cares about helping communities thrive by retaining high-quality, good paying jobs. These are qualities we need in a new member of the YVEA Board.

The world of energy is changing quickly and YVEA will need steady leadership to adapt to a new regulatory environment and state mandated renewable energy targets. In speaking with Sonja, I know that she has a grasp of the issues and I trust her to help us negotiate this new energy landscape, always keeping local jobs and local control at the forefront.

I encourage you to vote in the YVEA election that is happening right now, and to vote for Sonja Macys.

Bere S. Neas

Steamboat Springs