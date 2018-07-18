Bennet office to hold listening sessions in region

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet invites Northwest Colorado residents to meet with a member of his Colorado staff.

Shannon Wadas, Bennet's representative in the region, will meet one-on-one with Coloradans in July.

The sessions are designed to give residents an opportunity to discuss issues and offer suggestion for Congress that will help area families and the community. Details about the listening sessions are as follows.

• Rio Blanco County: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 23, in Conference Room 2 at the historic Rio Blanco County Courthouse, 555 Main Street, Meeker.

• Moffat County: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 24, in the main conference room at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way, Craig.

To schedule an appointment, email shannon_wadas@bennet.senate.gov, and include a brief description of the issue to be addressed.

Those without email access can call 970-241-6631.