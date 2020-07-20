Bench warrant issued for Rick Barnes following plea deal in sexual assault case

A bench warrant has been issued for Rick Barnes following his failure to file a consent of surety with the Moffat County District Court in early July.

Barnes, 53, who was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, struck a plea deal with the 14th Judicial District in late June. Exact terms of the plea deal are currently restricted in court, but Barnes is facing 20 to 25 years in prison following the plea deal, according to the the courthouse’s clerks office.

Rick Barnes, 53, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and aggravated incest.

Courtesy Photo

Barnes had previously denied a plea deal offer from prosecutors in late 2019 and early January 2020, electing to instead try his case in front of a 12-person jury, which was previously scheduled for Oct. 26-30 in front of Chief Judge Michael O’Hara.

Following his plea agreement, Barnes was required by law to file a consent of surety with the court due to the rescheduled sentencing hearing and the cancellation of the trial. Due to Barnes’ failure to file the proper paperwork, the 14th Judicial District filed a bench warrant for Barnes on July 2. It is unclear at this time if Barnes will face additional charges for his failure to file consent of surety.

Barnes is scheduled to appear in court next on August 11 at 3:30 p.m. for a permanent planning hearing ahead of his scheduled Sept. 16 sentencing hearing at 1:15 p.m.

