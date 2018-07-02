Bella Vocé seeks to build membership following successful spring regional competition

Even with the challenge of keeping a group together across multiple states, the women of Bella Vocé Show Chorus continue to excel.

The ensemble that consists of members from Craig, Denver, Fort Collins, Salt Lake City and Albuquerque, New Mexico is always on the lookout for new members to join the effort, which has undergone many alterations throughout the years in Northwest Colorado but recently marked 35 years as part of Sweet Adelines International.

Craig’s Jeana Womble and Salt Lake’s Anna-Lisa Glad are co-directors of the group, which competed in April at Sweet Adelines’ Rocky Mountain Region 8 in April in Phoenix.

The 21 members of Bella Vocé hit the high notes to place first in the small chorus division, as well as earning the most improved chorus award and placing second overall among all size ensembles.

The two selections for the contest included a ballad portion — “If You Love Me, Really Love Me” — and an”up-tune” piece, “Dr. Jazz/Jazz Holiday Medley.”

Glad said that the former was comfortable, while the latter was a little trickier to perform.

“This was more of a challenge but our group was up to the task. In the up-tune, we also get to move and dance,” Glad said.

Womble and Glad noted that “rigorous pass-off requirements” allow members to prepare themselves individually in between full ensemble practices.

“When we were together, everyone was prepared and we were able to make a lot of progress. This is one reason our method is successful,” Glad said.

Bella Vocé will continue to prepare for future competitions, including a regional meet in May 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A membership that spans three states also features ages 14 to 78, and organizers seek vocalists who want “an opportunity to challenge themselves and perform with other like minded women.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Bella-Voce-Show-Chorus-118615924837806/ or contact Jeana Womble at 970-824-6472 or gladiam@live.com.