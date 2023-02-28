Bella Voce plans to host free concert in Craig March 25

Bella Voce members congregate during the Rocky Mountain Region 8 Competition in 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Bella Voce Chorus/Courtesy photo

Bella Voce, an award-winning competitive chorus that originated in the Yampa Valley, will host a free concert on Saturday, March 25.

The concert will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1295 W. Ninth St. in Craig.

Community members can come and hear Bella Voce, which is a women’s barbershop chorus of Sweet Adelines International that specializes in a capella harmony. The concert will also feature two quartets — Imagine and Deja Vu — that are composed of Bella Voce vocalists.

This year, Bella Voce is celebrating 40 years since it began as the Yampa Valley Chorus. The group has since expanded to include vocalists from around the region and competes at Sweet Adeline International competitions around the country.

For more information about Bella Voce, follow Bella Voce Show Chorus on Facebook.