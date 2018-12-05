Becky Plummer: Resident seeks donations for veterans

For the sixth year, I am collecting donations for the VA facilities in Colorado. The donations are needed now for the veterans in our Colorado facilities. I am collecting blank Christmas cards (packages), so they can send them to their loved ones at Christmas. Also being accepted are books (paperback or hardback), quilts, and lap-sized blankets.

I will be delivering them during the second week of December. Anything donated is greatly appreciated. Call me at 970-620-7149, and I will pick up donations or meet you. Thank you again.

Becky Plummer

Craig