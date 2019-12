Moffat County High School's Halle Hamilton leaps for a jump shot against Rifle as teammate Emaleigh Papierski keeps the Bears' defense at bay.

Andy Bockelman

Their final competitions of the decade were ones to remember for the members of Moffat County High School basketball.

Though, some for different reasons than others.

The MCHS hoops home opener with Rifle saw mixed results for Bulldog varsity squads as girls coasted to a 53-29 win and boys endured a tough night on the court in a 52-37 defeat to the Bears.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.