Bears Ears Sportsman Club distributes $5K in scholarships to Moffat County students

Bears Ears Sportsman Club broke the bank to support recent graduates.

The organization provided $5,000 worth of scholarship funds to six Moffat County graduates.

Bears Ears gave two awards worth $1,500 designated for college through funding by Friends of the NRA to Colby Beckett and Toryn Hume.

The community group also doled out $500 awards to Jaci McDiffett, Angela Hill, Brayden Tuttle and Grant Wade.

Bears Ears Sportsman Club, which supports youth shooting sports among its activities, gives consideration to applicants pursuing secondary education who have high grades and a well-rounded résumé. Participation in 4-H shooting sports also doesn’t hurt.

Hill, a home-school student, plans to attend Colorado Northwestern Community College. Moffat County High School grads Hume and Beckett will each attend Colorado Mesa University, McDiffett and Tuttle will go to University of Wyoming, and Wade is set to attend Colorado State University.

“The applications were wonderful, great maturity,” said Bears Ears treasurer Mike Beldon.

Beldon noted that besides Friends of the NRA and the club itself, a local donor who chose to remain anonymous contributed greatly to the scholarship amount.

“You’ve got somebody with a very generous heart who’s concerned about young people,” he told recipients.