Bears Ears Sportsman Club: Appreciate defense of second amendment

On behalf of the Bears Ears Sportsman Club, we the board members want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Moffat County Commissioners and Sheriff KC Hume for supporting the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States by declaring Moffat County a sanctuary county and rejecting Colorado’s obvious overreach of federal law.

We regret our political leaders’ inflammatory accusations and contortion of facts all the while showing a willingness to violate our constitutional rights instead of engaging in intellectual discussions.

These are trying times and we hope our state leaders will come together and develop common-sense legislation that does NOT violate our God-given rights.

Craig Rummel

Jody Lee

Mike Beldon

Diane Calim

Jim Hixson

Craig