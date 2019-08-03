Bear River Young Life golf tourney flush with excitement for Craig players

From left, Johnny Landa, Mason Updike, Bubba Ivers and Ben Landa take a moment with their cart before driving from the 17th tee box at Yampa Valley Golf Course for the Bear River Young Life Charity Golf Tournament.

Andy Bockelman

The annual Bear River Young Life Charity Golf Tournament is well-known by Craig and Moffat County golfers for many unorthodox features. However, this year, the word “fixtures” was more appropriate.

The yearly tourney provided fun on the links Saturday morning at Yampa Valley Golf Course for 22 teams, with the foursome of Shane Camilletti, Dylon Camilletti, Joe Padon and Todd Ruckman taking the win in gross scores, with a combined total of 55 in the scramble format.

Earning the win in net scores with a 49 after the adjustment for handicap were Bryan Wojtkiewicz, Don Smith, Justin Kawcak and Mill Markel.

2019 Bear River Young Life Charity Golf Tournament winners Gross scores Shane Camilletti/Dylon Camilletti/Joe Padon/Todd Ruckman — 55 Mason Updike/Bubba Ivers/Johnny Landa/Ben Landa — 61 Brett Etzler/Connor Etzler/Tanner Etzler/Rusty Wolfrum — 61 Net scores Bryan Wojtkiewicz/Don Smith/Justin Kawcak/Mill Markel — 49 Jared Lowther/Micah McMillan/Jesse Gray/John Culver — 51 Chad Evenson/Dave Pike/Danny Griffith/Jim Ferree — 53

The fundraiser for the regional youth ministry program traditionally brings with it unusual additions across the course, and this year did not disappoint.

Young Life’s David Pressgrove noted the big draw this year was the start to YVGC’s back nine, with players required to either tee off for Hole 10 while seated on a toilet or pay a $5 fee to be allowed to stand for their drive.

Mason Updike and Bubba Ivers said they found the feature hilarious.

“You don’t usually experience a toilet on a golf course,” Updike laughed.

With a tally of 61, Updike and Ivers were runners-up in gross score along with teammates Johnny and Ben Landa.

Though he missed last year’s event, Ivers said the gathering is usually a high point of his summer.

“I always try to come back. It’s a fun tournament,” he said.