Bear River Young Life car show cleared to commence following latest variance request approval for Moffat County

The buildup to the 17th Annual Bear River Young Life car show certainly wasn’t anything close to normal or expected for BRYL Area Director David Pressgrove, but knowing that the summer staple can happen this weekend is a major relief.

“Ideally, we could have promoted it sooner, but it’s not a perfect world right now,” Pressgrove said. “Typically, we would have been rolling everything out in February, but we put everything on hold.”

While planning around the car show was put on hold early in 2020 due to to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pressgrove said he and BRYL’s board still thought there was a chance to have the car show on Father’s Day Weekend, considering it was outside and there was no concert or food associated with it.

That plan – along with a lot of hoping – came to fruition Monday morning as Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan approved Moffat County’s latest variance request, allowing gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and up to 175 people outdoors.

In late March, Pressgrove said he contacted Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck to discuss the car show being held, which led to a mitigation plan submission from the car show director.

While the initial mitigation plan was cleared by Moffat County Public Health and the Board of Public Health, Pressgrove had to wait patiently to hear what Governor Polis was going to say about indoor and outdoor gatherings in early June.

Following Polis’ announcement regarding indoor and outdoor gatherings, Moffat County’s Board of Public Health submitted a variance request on June 2, asking for an increase in the number of people allowed to gather safely.

Through that variance request, Pressgrove had to sweat out the approval, which came in the nick of time a week before the event was scheduled to be held.

Friday night, the car show will do pre-registration at Yampa Valley Bank from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for those coming out of town. Then, following pre-registration, those with cars in the car show will do a sort of poker run, according to Pressgrove, that will happen throughout town.

“It won’t be a parade, but people can still see cars around town Friday night,” Pressgrove said.

According to Pressgrove, the car show has 45 cars pre-registered, which is close to what has happened in recent years.

“It’s pretty close, honestly, which is great,” Pressgrove said. “Typically, we have 75-80 cars and roughly 60 to 65 percent of those cars are pre-registered, so we’re close. That’s great to see, considering what’s going on.”

The car show will look a bit different this year, in terms of spacing between the cars, and the safe practices needed to be followed under the mitigation plan that was submitted to Public Health.

According to the car show’s registration website, all staff and volunteers will be required to wear a mask. Additionally, signage will be posted throughout the show encouraging attendants and car owners to wear masks, practice safe social distancing and to not shake hands with any car owners.

Barricades around the show have been proposed to the county by BRYL to close off some additional entrances to the show, helping to limit crowds, while BRYL staff and volunteers will encourage crowds around cars to limit to 10 or less. Cars will also be spaced 12 feet apart over two blocks to help with maintaining social distancing.

The full car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along Yampa Avenue. For more information regarding mitigation and social distancing guidelines, please visit https://bryl.younglife.events/car-show.

In conjunction with BRYL’s car show, the West Twin Cinema will be showing “Grease” Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The theater is encouraging patrons to dress up in “Grease” fashion. Those that dress up receive free admission to the movie.

