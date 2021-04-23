Bear River Young Life banquet aims to celebrate, educate and invite

Young Life leaders Taylor Oxenreider, front right, and David Pressgrove, back right, spend time with, from left, Malia Graham, Raven Doolin, Audriana Connolly and Cheyenne Frazier at Bear River Young Life’s winter camp in November in Fraser. (Courtesy Photo)



Aiming to celebrate, educate and invite others to support, Bear River Young Life is looking forward to holding its annual banquet Monday, April 26 at the Quality Inn and Suites, located at 300 Colorado Highway 13.

Area Director David Pressgrove says he’s looking forward to hosting the event again after one year off due to COVID-19, and is excited to promote BRYL again.

“We didn’t have the banquet last year due to COVID; we sent out the invitations and made plans for the banquet, and then everything was shut down,” Pressgrove said. “This is our primary operating fundraiser, so it’s important for us.

“We talk more about what Young Life is and what we’re doing within Young Life, and really celebrate what we’ve done,” Pressgrove said. “The timing is right for us.”

The banquet will be a free event with dessert, and will provide free childcare for those in attendance at the Journey at First Baptist Church.

New this year at the banquet is a silent auction, which will 100% benefit camp scholarships, and will be live and online prior to the event.

“Camp is such a significant financial commitment, so this banquet helps with that,” Pressgrove said.

In addition to the silent auction, the BRYL banquet will feature Jonah Werner as entertainment. Werner grew up in BRYL and has traveled around the world performing at Young Life camps and banquets.

“He does a great job,” Pressgrove added. “We had him two other times here in Craig, so it’s great to get him back here. He’s in pretty high demand. This will be his first banquet in a year.”

Planning and organizing the banquet has usually been heavy lifting for Pressgrove, but this year, aside from being excited to have the event once again, he’s been encouraged by his planning committee that has stepped up in a big way.

“In my time doing this, this is the most involved my committee has been in terms of putting on the banquet,” Pressgrove said. “Usually, two to four people are working hard to make it happen. This year there’s like eight to 10.

“Probably one of the most immediately rewarding aspects of my job is when people come alongside, they’re volunteering their time for the most part because they believe in what is happening through Young Life,” Pressgrove added. “It’s very encouraging.”

For more information regarding the banquet, email bryl.banquet@gmail.com , or call 970-620-6981, or visit the banquet’s website .

