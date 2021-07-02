Bear Coal Soda Fountain exterior gets a city-funded facelift
Cindi Crabtree wasn’t sure about asking for money, but this seemed like the right thing to do.
In March, Crabtree went for it. She applied for a Small Business Grant through the city of Craig, and she was approved. Now, her Bear Coal Soda Fountain on the west side of town is the beneficiary of a snappy new wall-sized bear mural.
“I’ve always been cautious about doing it, you just don’t want to take money,” Crabtree said. “But this is something that’s so awesome that Craig does it for their businesses. They’ll grant you, if they approve it, 50% of your project up to $25,000.”
Crabtree tapped Identity Graphics to help install the mural, which is the soda fountain’s bear silhouette logo superimposed upon a shaded pine forest.
“I feel so fortunate they approved it,” she said. “It really will improve the building. We’re excited.”
The soda fountain has been in place since 2017 inside The Laundry on Ledford Street, which Crabtree also owns.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Bear Coal Soda Fountain exterior gets a city-funded facelift
Cindi Crabtree wasn’t sure about asking for money, but this seemed like the right thing to do.