Bear Coal Soda Fountain exterior gets a city-funded facelift

Identity Graphics works on the new mural at Bear Coal Soda Fountain Wednesday. The mural was paid for by a city grant.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Cindi Crabtree wasn’t sure about asking for money, but this seemed like the right thing to do.

In March, Crabtree went for it. She applied for a Small Business Grant through the city of Craig, and she was approved. Now, her Bear Coal Soda Fountain on the west side of town is the beneficiary of a snappy new wall-sized bear mural.

The Bear Coal Soda Fountain now sports a snappy south-facing mural of its logo thanks to a city of Craig Small Business Grant.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

“I’ve always been cautious about doing it, you just don’t want to take money,” Crabtree said. “But this is something that’s so awesome that Craig does it for their businesses. They’ll grant you, if they approve it, 50% of your project up to $25,000.”

Crabtree tapped Identity Graphics to help install the mural, which is the soda fountain’s bear silhouette logo superimposed upon a shaded pine forest.

“I feel so fortunate they approved it,” she said. “It really will improve the building. We’re excited.”

The soda fountain has been in place since 2017 inside The Laundry on Ledford Street, which Crabtree also owns.