Battle of the Bulldogs: Moffat County basketball faces off with University to start state tourney

EATON — Thanks to a mix-up with their uniforms, Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball players will have at least one memorable anecdote about the start of the 3A state tournament.

But, donning different colors Friday will likely be the thing they’ll remember the most about the close of the season.

MCHS girls fell 50-41 in an upset by Greeley’s University Bulldogs, the tourney’s No. 21 seed compared to Moffat County at 12th.

In what was set to be a battle of the Bulldogs, MoCo girls instead headed out on the court of Eaton High School — one of eight hosts of the weekend’s regional events, the Round of 32 and Saturday’s Sweet 16 — dressed in the jerseys of the Fightin’ Reds, borrowing the attire of Eaton players after an issue with their own home jerseys, which they were required to wear as the higher seed.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.