Barrel Cathedral, West Twin Cinema partnering to put on Halloween night events

Halloween will look much different this year in downtown Craig with no Trick-or-Treat Street for children, but Barrel Cathedral and West Twin Cinema are partnering to try and give the adults something to do Saturday night.

According to Andrea Camp, who co-owns the theater with her husband, Dale, as well as Victor and Amy Updike, the theater was approached by Barrel Cathedral to host a special Halloween movie night, showing the 1975 film Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“It was certainly their idea,” Camp said. “This movie has a big following and people like to dress up for it, so it should be a lot of fun.”

With the theater showing the popular film at 10 p.m. Saturday night, Barrel Cathedral will host local band Black Mountain Riot Saturday night, starting at 8 p.m. Neither business will be offering specials, discounts or anything like that. This is just a joint promotion between the two to get people out and downtown for some fun, Camp said.

“We’re really trying to partner up with other businesses in town and try to work together as a community, rather than putting things on by ourselves,” said Xavier Gilroy, an employee at Barrel Cathedral.

Gilroy added that the Cathedral will be handing out prizes to patrons who wear costumes to Saturday night’s event, which will include t-shirts, gift certificates, and more.

The Cathedral is open regular hours Saturday with Black Mountain Riot taking the stage at 8 p.m. The local band will play until roughly 11 p.m., Gilroy said.

Tickets to attend the movie at West Twin Cinemas are $6, and there will be a prize for the best costume.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com