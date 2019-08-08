Barnyard brawl: Moffat County Fair draws crowds for PRCA/WPRA rodeo, Catch-a-Pig

Wyatt Uptain and George Raftopoulos work together for team roping during the Moffat County Fair rodeo.

Andy Bockelman

It wouldn’t be the Moffat County Fair without a rodeo performance and more in the arena.

Thursday night was a rollicking good time at the Moffat County Fairgrounds as the PRCA/WPRA Rodeo provided Western thrills with bareback riding, bulls, steers, barrels, roping and more with livestock through Triple V Rodeo and Rocky Mountain Rodeo.

Besides the serious competitors in the event — an official part of the circuits for Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association — this year introduced “businessman bulldogging” as representatives of local companies worked to take down bovine competitors out of the chutes, with Angelo Raftopoulos getting the win.

Intermission dedicated the audience’s attention to a younger group, with the annual Catch-a-Pig Contest for ages 5 to 13 allowing kids to take home their very own oinker raised and provided by JB Chapman — providing they could catch it.

With the field of rodeo athletes including entrants from as far away as Texas and Florida, local rodeo riders nonetheless made a name for themselves, among them Kinlie Brennise the runner-up in barrel racing and Wyatt Uptain ending the night the fastest finisher in tie-down roping as well as All-Around Cowboy with some sizable payouts for the best of the best totaling more than $22,000.

All-around cowboy

Wyatt Uptain, $872

Bareback riding

1. Craig Wisehart, 84 points, $884

2. Tucker Zingg, 74, $663

3. Jeffery Zdziarski, 72.5, $442

4. Joel Schlegel, 71, $221

Steer wrestling

1. Tait Kvistad, 4.0 seconds, $1,036

2. Beau Clark, 4.3, $857

3. Gage Greer, 4.5, $679

4. Gage Hesse, 5.0, $500

5. Brian Snell, 5.2, $321

6. Aaron Vosler, Avery Jamerman, 6.2, $89 (tie)

Team roping

1. Travis Bounds/Joe Roderick, 5.3 seconds, $1,164 each

2. Shawn Darnall/Jeff Busby, 5.7, $873

3. Ken McKibbin/Jorge Cruz, 6.0, $582

4. Lee Kiehne/Ryon Tittel, 7.0, $291

Saddle bronc riding

1. Ryder Sanford, 79 points, $921

2. Jake Salcito, 73, $691

3. Parker Kempfer, 72.5, $461

4. Riley Simmons and Tyler Beebe, 71, $115 (tie)

Tie-down roping

1. Wyatt Uptain, 10.4 seconds, $872

2. Hunter Reaume, 11.2, $722

3. Kyle Dickens, 12.3, $572

4. Joey Dickens, 12.9, $421

5. Colby Anders, 14.7, $271

6. Stuart Hoar, 17.8, $150

Barrel racing

1. Wendy McKee, 17.72 seconds, $770

2. Kinlie Brennise, 17.76, $669

3. Amy Jo Reisdorfer, 17.77, $569

4. Taryn Boxleitner, 17.91, $468

5. Heidi Tillard, 17.93, $368

6. Camie Herod, 17.99, $268

7. Briana Bailey, 18.05, $167

8. Marley Hammer, 18.10, $67

Bull riding

No qualifying rides