Barebones team sees quick results for Moffat County cross country at Rifle

Moffat County High School runners Noah Mortenson and Kale Johnson speed along in the MCHS Invite at Loudy-SImpson Park.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School cross country teams may have taken a minimal amount of runners to their final regular season meet, but the outcome was maximal for many of the Bulldogs.

Wednesday was MoCo’s final race before Oct. 18’s 3A Region 1 event and state qualifier, with a handful of competitors in the mix at the Rifle Invitational.

Wyatt Mortenson took his third individual win of the season, placing first in a field of 119 boys with a time of 16:20.46.

As he looks to finish even stronger next week and at state, Wyatt’s 16:17.18 set at last week’s Delta Pantherfest makes him the one to beat in the 3A Region 1 rankings.

His brother, Noah Mortenson, placed 49th as he was working to catch up to his personal record set in Delta, while fellow Hayden runner Kale Johnson shattered his PR from a week earlier, ninth in Rifle at 17:31.3.

While Keaton Knez and Coltyn Terry sat out Wednesday’s race, Ian Trevenen and Wilson Eike each lowered their bests, finishing 50th and 80th, respectively, at 18:69.97 and 19:43.74 to add to MCHS boys’ fourth-place team standings.

Moffat County High School cross country results from Rifle Invitational Boys Wyatt Mortenson — 16:20.46, 1 Kale Johnson — 17:31.3, 9* Noah Mortenson — 18:58.29, 49 Ian Trevenen — 18:69.97, 50* Wilson Eike — 19:43.74, 80* — The team placed fourth overall. Girls Emma Jones — 21:04.85, 14* Stephenie Swindler — 21:48.53, 24* Bree Meats — 23:37.17, 63 Mackenzi Telford — 24:17.22, 79* Tiana Nichols — 25:49.15, 119* — The team placed eighth overall. — * denotes personal record

With several of her teammates not running Wednesday, Emma Jones was the fastest for the day among Moffat girls, with a new PR of 21:04.85 and placing 14th.

Stephenie Swindler likewise reached a new low time (21:48.53) for 24th, while Bree Meats took 63rd (23:37.17).

Making enormous cuts were Mackenzi Telford with a full minute off her time in Delta and a new PR to boot at 24:17.22 at 79th, while Tiana Nichols trimmed more than two minutes to reach 25:49.15 in her second race, 119th in a field of 170 girls, MCHS placing eighth.