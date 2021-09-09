Bank of Colorado hosts customer lunch
The Craig branch of the Bank of Colorado is hosting a customer appreciation barbecue for its patrons Friday.
From 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., The Sizzling Pickle will cater lunch for customers, and visitors can also pick up dessert provided by The Seasoned Brisket. Bank of Colorado will also be taking donations to help fund picnic tables for local elementary schools. The bank will match donations up to $5,000.
The barbecue will be at 250 W. Victory Way and guests are encouraged to stay and watch the Homecoming Parade, which is planned to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Bank of Colorado hosts customer lunch
The Craig branch of the Bank of Colorado is hosting a customer appreciation barbecue for its patrons Friday.