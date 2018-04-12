Bag of marijuana found at Craig Walmart: On the Record April 11

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, April 11

10:31 a.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers received a report of harassment. A woman reported a man was leaving unwanted notes and flowers at her back door. Officers spoke to the woman.

6:12 p.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, officers received a report of a dog bite. The incident is under investigation.

9:23 p.m. At Walmart, an employee found a bag of marijuana that was dropped.