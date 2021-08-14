Back-to-school distribution serves Craig children Saturday

Cindy Reynolds hands a backpack full of school supplies to a parent at the Love INC- and Journey Church-sponsored back-to-school distribution Saturday at Breeze Street Park.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Cindy Reynolds remembers going to school without all the required supplies.

She remembers struggling as a single mother, trying to send her children to school in better shape than she was as a child.

Now, she’s working to make sure no child or parent in Craig has to experience that.

“I just was able to give my kids the minimum stuff for school,” Reynolds said. “Now these kids can have something their parents don’t have to scrimp and save for.”

Reynolds organizes the annual Love INC-sponsored back-to-school supplies distribution, the most recent iteration of which took place Saturday morning at Breeze Street Park.

“We can’t give every kid here everything they need,” Reynolds said. “But this interaction here, this is so important. A school teacher for 30 years, a missionary for 40 years. They get to spend time with these kids for a minute, and it’s awesome to watch.”

Volunteers pick out backpacks full of supplies to give to children and parents to prepare students to go back to school next week at the Love INC- and Journey Church-sponsored back-to-school distribution Saturday at Breeze Street Park.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Reynolds reported that her crew of volunteers — most herself and a few other seniors, as well as her son and daughter-in-law and granddaughter — put together 214 new backpacks full of supplies this year. That’s a little higher than average — typically about 200 — but Reynolds didn’t want to run out. They’ve had that happen in years past.

“With all the transition in Craig, we weren’t sure,” she said. “You don’t (predict). There’s been three or four years in the last 13 that I have run out of everything. There’s been years we’ve taken 110 backpacks back to the church, so you come extra prepared.”

The Journey Church and multi-church ministry Love INC (Love In The Name of Christ) contribute time, money and resources to the cause. Love INC gave the effort $500 this year, Reynolds said, and Journey Church, she said, helps buy the rest.

“All the backpacks here were given to us by Walmart a few years ago,” Reynolds said. “She gave us about 800 backpacks. It’s been a godsend.”

The event also had booths set up by the Craig Police, which was giving away more supplies and was staffed at one point by Interim Chief Mike Cochran and other officers; the Moffat County Library; Northwest Colorado Health; and others giving away donated clothing, food, snacks and balloons.