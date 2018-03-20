Back in Business: Artist makes Craig windows her canvas

Window and murals start at $50 and increase in price to several thousands of dollars depending on the complexity, size, and permanence of the artwork.

CRAIG — A beloved Craig artist is back, helping local businesses spruce-up for spring.

The whimsical characters and bright colors Nini Shroyer creates on the windows and walls of area businesses engage passersby, inviting them to stay and explore.

After taking a break for health reasons, she said she's back and painting again.

Shroyer's first job in Craig was a window sign at the former Golden Cavvy restaurant on Yampa Avenue. In 2000, APH Construction hired her to do her first mural in Craig. She created a second mural at Loadout Liquors, and today, many buildings and windows are adorned with her art.

She had a little help with one of her latest window masterpieces.

Tahleia "Tia" Preston, great-granddaughter of New York Life Agents Dianne and Bill Terrill, had the opportunity to meet the artist as she removed a painting of Santa Claus from the windows of Terrill's office on Yampa Avenue.

Tia recalls thanking Shroyer for "making such a good Santa" before requesting that the next painting feature Peter Rabbit and family.

"I wanted to impress people by showing all the characters," Tia said. "There's Benjamin, Peter Rabbit, his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail and their mother. Only the dad isn't in the picture," explained 5-year-old Preston.

Once the painting on the window was complete, Tia used supplies provided by her grandmother and help from New York Life assistant Karlee Brown to decorate the flower boxes that sit in front of the windows.

Colorful flowers with butterflies, plastic Easter Eggs, the American flag and "Happy Easter" flags bring color to the once drab space.

"The picture was Tia's idea," Brown said, noting that, when it came to decorating, "Tia controlled everything. She was very particular."

She is already planning for the summer window.

"We enjoy perking up the downtown area," Dianne Terrill said. "Especially right now, things are looking kind of dirty, and we want it to look nice for the community and downtown."

Shroyer’s art has given the community some of its charm.

"When a business does something like that, they are giving a gift to the community," Shroyer said in a 2006 interview with the newspaper.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.