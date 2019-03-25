Baby stroller in Craig Cemetery: On the Record — March 22-24

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 22

7:43 a.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police responded to 911 call. Craig police said they responded to Memorial Regional Health to find a phone problem had dialed police.

8:49 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible data breach.

11:20 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident. Craig police said they are continuing a drug investigation in the city.

3:46 p.m. On the 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said there was at least one warrant arrest, but no additional information was available on Monday.

7:14 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said upon investigation, they found possible criminal mischief of slashed tires, but the caller declined to make a report.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 61 calls for service on Friday.

Saturday, March 23

7:20 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they arrested a 23-year-old male on charges of theft and criminal mischief.

11:55 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said upon investigation, they found a resident injured in the street after allegedly being dragged by a car. Craig police continue to investigate.

1:20 p.m. On the 200 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash. Craig police said they responded to a two-car accident with at least one minor injury. No additional information was available Monday.

4:08 p.m. At the Craig Cemetery, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they responded to find a baby stroller that was later claimed by the owners.

5:09 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and mile marker 95 westbound, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a white pickup with Wyoming plates was reported as swerving, but police were unable to make contact with the vehicle.

10:01 p.m. On the 24 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said a male party was issued a trespass notice.

Sunday, March 24

11:40 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 22-year-old Craig male was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, false imprisonment and child abuse.

11:55 a.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said a window was broken out of a black sedan, and they continue to investigate.

2:50 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and mile marker 115 westbound, police in Craig responded to a possible drunk driver call. Craig police said a caller reported a dark color Honda was driving erratically at high speeds, but there was no additional information available Monday.

11:05 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 13 and mile marker 82 northbound, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle was speeding and tailgating the caller. When police arrived, they issued a verbal warning to the driver who was allegedly speeding and tailgating.