Awards, updates and more slated for State of the Community event in Craig

CRAIG — The Craig Chamber of Commerce's 12th annual State of the Community event is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the Clarion Inn and Suites. Audience members will hear a recap of 2017's highlights and learn what's in store for 2018.

"State of the Community is a great opportunity to get a snapshot update of nearly every important facet of our community," said Christina Oxley, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will also present awards for Businessperson of the Year, Business of the Year and a special recognition award. In addition, United Way of Moffat County will present its Volunteer of the Year award.

The keynote speaker is Luis Benitez, director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. Benitez will highlight the state of outdoor recreation and the opportunities available in Moffat County, particularly outdoor recreation-based business development.

There will also be presentations on the state of the city, county and Chamber of Commerce, as well as industry updates from area mines, Craig Station and Memorial Regional Health.