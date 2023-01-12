Avalanche closes U.S. Highway 40 near Berthoud Pass

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.: CDOT is reporting the eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass has reopened.

An avalanche has closed eastbound and westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 40 between Mary Jane and Robbers Roost Campground in Grand County, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation .

A CDOT post on COTrip.org says the closure is at mile marker 236, one mile east of Winter Park. The post says that drivers should expect delays.

CDOT regional spokesperson Elise Thatcher wrote in an email that a small avalanche brought snow onto the westbound lane this afternoon. Crews kept traffic moving by alternating east and westbound traffic and started to clear the snow.

The closure, which Thatcher described as short, will allow crews to get equipment into the area to clear the remaining snow quickly and safely. No vehicles were hit or affected by the slide, according to Thatcher.