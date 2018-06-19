Autos, bikes come from near and far for Young Life Car Show

Best Under Construction — Andy Daniels, Craig: 1977 Ford LTD Country Squire Wagon, old man tan

Downtown Craig was the site of the 14th annual Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show Saturday, as nearly 100 motor entries spanning the decades were on display.

Young Life provided $1,500 in prize drawings for competitors and trophies for winners in each category, as well as plentiful giveaways for spectators. A Friday evening barbecue at Yampa Valley Bank also provided a showcase for the autos with an evening car cruise around Craig, concluding at Whittle the Wood Rendezvous in Loudy-Simpson Park.

The car winning Best of Show was a 1959 Chevy Biscayne brought in from Grand Junction by Gary Wilsey, while the award for best bike went to Scott Sullivan, of Rawlins, Wyoming, for a 2004 Bourget Python custom chopper, painted “plum crazy purple.”

Young Life Choice and Owner’s Choice went to Nancy Simper, of Vernal, Utah for a 1957 Ford T-Bird, and Myton, Utah’s Joe Madsen picked up People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice for a 1967 Pontiac GTO.

Farthest Traveled went to James Wood, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia for a 1962 Chevy Corvette.

Local winners included four Craig entrants: Best Modern for Larry Kunkle’s 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT; Best Under Construction for Andy Daniels’ 1977 Ford LTD Country Squire Wagon; Best Off-Road for Dale Clark’s 1968 Ford Bronco; and Sheriff’s Choice for Randy DeWall’s 1965 Dodge Coronet 500.