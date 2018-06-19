 Autos, bikes come from near and far for Young Life Car Show | CraigDailyPress.com

Autos, bikes come from near and far for Young Life Car Show

Craig Press Staff Report

Downtown Craig was the site of the 14th annual Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show Saturday, as nearly 100 motor entries spanning the decades were on display.

Young Life provided $1,500 in prize drawings for competitors and trophies for winners in each category, as well as plentiful giveaways for spectators. A Friday evening barbecue at Yampa Valley Bank also provided a showcase for the autos with an evening car cruise around Craig, concluding at Whittle the Wood Rendezvous in Loudy-Simpson Park.

The car winning Best of Show was a 1959 Chevy Biscayne brought in from Grand Junction by Gary Wilsey, while the award for best bike went to Scott Sullivan, of Rawlins, Wyoming, for a 2004 Bourget Python custom chopper, painted “plum crazy purple.”

Young Life Choice and Owner’s Choice went to Nancy Simper, of Vernal, Utah for a 1957 Ford T-Bird, and Myton, Utah’s Joe Madsen picked up People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice for a 1967 Pontiac GTO.

Farthest Traveled went to James Wood, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia for a 1962 Chevy Corvette.

Local winners included four Craig entrants: Best Modern for Larry Kunkle’s 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT; Best Under Construction for Andy Daniels’ 1977 Ford LTD Country Squire Wagon; Best Off-Road for Dale Clark’s 1968 Ford Bronco; and Sheriff’s Choice for Randy DeWall’s 1965 Dodge Coronet 500.

2018 Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show winners

Best of Show-Car — Gary Wilsey, Grand Junction: 1959 Chevy Biscayne, orange

Best of Show-Motorcycle — Scott Sullivan, Rawlins, Wyoming: 2004 Bourget Python custom chopper, plum crazy purple

Young Life Choice, Owner’s Choice — Nancy Simper, Vernal, Utah: 1957 Ford T-Bird, red

People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice — Joe Madsen, Myton, Utah: 1967 Pontiac GTO, blue

Best Original — John Davis, Grand Junction: 1959 Chevy Apache 3100 pickup, blue and white

Best Classic — Gary Simper, Vernal, Utah: 1959 Chevy Corvette, red

Best Muscle Car — Brian Klein, Rifle: 1969 Chevy Camaro RS/SS, blue

Best Hot Rod — Mike Shelton, Montrose: 1934 Ford pickup, copper and black

Best Modern — Larry Kunkle, Craig: 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT, sublime pearl green

Best Under Construction — Andy Daniels, Craig: 1977 Ford LTD Country Squire Wagon, old man tan

Best Off-Road — Dale Clark, Craig: 1968 Ford Bronco, red

Best Truck — Steve Carver, Gypsum: 1955 Willys pickup, green

Best Import — Tom Zulim, Steamboat Springs: 2016 BMW M6 Competition limited edition, matte gray

Sheriff’s Choice — Randy DeWall, Craig: 1965 Dodge Coronet 500, black cherry pearl

Farthest Traveled — James Wood, Mineral Bluff, Georgia: 1962 Chevy Corvette, black