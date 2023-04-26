Authorities release video of fatal police shooting on March 31 in Craig

Authorities released this video with body camera footage from the March 31 shooting in Craig in which police shot a local man who brandished a firearm while officers were trying to execute an arrest warrant. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Police Department released a video with body camera footage from the fatal March 31 police shooting in Craig.

The video shows Christopher Rothermund, 52, of Craig, who was shot by police and died March 31, brandishing a handgun as officers repeatedly tell him to drop the weapon and get on the ground. The video shows what appears to be Rothermund pointing a handgun at officers when he was shot on Barclay Street near the Moffat County Courthouse.

Additionally, the footage shows police removing a handgun from Rothermund’s hand after he was shot.

“The purpose of the video is to provide a general overview of what happened, hopefully answer questions that we realize may exist, as well as help discourage the spread of misinformation,” authorities wrote in a news release accompanying the video. “This video is in no way intended to offer an opinion or analysis of what transpired. Its scope is limited to presenting facts. It is focused only on the incident itself, and not beyond that.”

The release said authorities encourage people who watch the video to not arrive at a conclusion about the shooting, as not all facts, evidence and information have been corroborated or verified.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting 14th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team with the investigation.