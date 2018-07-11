Authorities recover body of 24-year-old man who died in Steamboat Lake

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The body of a 24-year-old Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee was recovered Tuesday in Steamboat Lake, according to Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office said the man was swimming outside the boundaries of the swim beach when witnesses saw him struggle and go under the water. The man did not resurface, and a bystander swam to the spot where the man was last seen. The person was unable to locate the man, according to scanner traffic.

First responders were called to the scene at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday.

A dive team, based out of Summit County, was called to assist. Routt County deputies, CPW staff and North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters and EMS searched the water from boats and a jet ski using fire pike polls.

They recovered the body at 9:45 p.m. before the dive team arrived.

Ryg said the man regularly swam in the lake in the evenings. He was not from the United States but had been studying here for some time, Ryg added.

Initially, the Sheriff's Office believed the victim was an older man. Ryg confirmed the man was 24 years old.

The man’s name will be released after family members have been notified.

The incident was the second death at Steamboat Lake in less than a month. On June 15, a 64-year-old Kansas man drowned while swimming after a boat that had drifted into the lake.

