Authorities identify Moffat County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, Craig police officer involved in March 31 shooting

On Thursday, April 13, the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two law enforcement officers who fired gunshots at a man who allegedly displayed a firearm while trying to run from police on March 31.

According to a news release from the Craig Police Department and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Daniel Molina, who has been with CPD for one year, and Sgt. Kurtis Luster of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office both discharged their duty weapons during the incident.

Based on information previously provided by authorities, officers from the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office were trying to catch up with Christopher Rothermund, 52, who had an active warrant for his arrest, outside the Cool Water Grille at 337 W. Victory Way at approximately 8:58 a.m. March 31.

Authorities said that Rothermund tried to run away from the officers when they went to contact him, and the law enforcement officers chased after Rothermund for a few blocks before he allegedly brandished a firearm near the Moffat County Courthouse and was shot.

Rothermund was taken to Memorial Regional Health and later pronounced dead at the hospital. A firearm was recovered at the scene. No one else was injured in the incident.

According to Thursday’s news release, Luster has been serving with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office since 2021 and is a 23-year law enforcement veteran.

The release added that, per standard protocol, Molina and Luster have both been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The internal investigation is separate from the criminal investigation being conducted by the 14th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Information.