Aug. 4’s Young Life golf tourney offers fun, prizes

The Bear River Young Life 2018 Charity Golf Tournament tees off Aug. 4 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

The four-person scramble features an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and costs $65 per person or $260 per team for greens fees, catered lunch and cart fees.

Multiple prizes and fun features are part for the yearly event to support the local youth ministry organization.

Register online at bearriver.younglife.org or at the golf course. Fees are due by the day of the event, but players are encouraged to do so in advance. Registration is limited to 27 teams.

For more information, call 970-620-1975 or email ylbear_river@yahoo.com.