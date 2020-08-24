Aug. 27 MCSD Board of Education agenda
8.27.20 Agenda
WORK SESSION AGENDA 600 Texas Avenue – Cafeteria OR via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/92478928503 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:00 PM
District nurse update regarding COVID-19 screening and testing
Quarterly Financial Report
Policy Discussion
• Policy JLCD – Administering Medications to Students
Policy Hearing
- Policy AC – Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity
- Policy ADC– Tobacco-Free Schools
- Policy EBBA – Prevention of Disease/Infection Transmission (Handling Body Fluids)
- Policy EBCE – School Closings and Cancellations
- Policy EF – School Nutrition Program
- Policy EJ – Service Animals
- Policy GBA – Open Hiring/Equal Employment Opportunity
- Policy GBAB – Workplace Health and Safety Protection
- Policy GBGA – Staff Health (and Medical Examination Requirements)
- Policy GCE/GCF – Professional Staff Recruiting/Hiring
- Policy GDE/GDF – Support Staff Recruiting/Hiring
- Policy IC/ICA – School Y ear/School Calendar/Instruction Time
- Policy IJOC – Employment Process for V olunteers
- Policy IKA – Grading/Assessment Systems
- Policy JF – Admission and Denial of Admission
- Policy JFBA – Intra-District Choice/Open Enrollment
- Policy JFBB – Inter-District Choice/Open Enrollment
- Policy JH – Student Absences and Excuses
- Policy JICDE* – Bullying Prevention and Education
- Policy JICEC* – Student Distribution of Noncurricular Materials
- Policy JII – Student Concerns, Complaints and Grievances
- Policy JLCC – Communicable Diseases – Students
- Policy JLCDB – Administration of Medical Marijuana to Qualified Students
- Policy JLCE – First Aid and Emergency Medical Care
- Policy KDB – Public’s Right to Know/Freedom of Information
- Policy KFA – Public Conduct on District Property
- Policy KI – Visitors to Schools
- Policy LBD* – Relations with District Charter School
REGULAR SESSION AGENDA
600 Texas Avenue – Cafeteria OR via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/94847267981
Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:30 PM
Call Meeting to Order Pledge of Allegiance
Adopt the Agenda
Disclose Conflicts of Interest Reports
SPFA 2 Student Success
SPFA 5 Engaging the Community
SPFA 1 Governance
SPFA 3 Culture and Climate
Curriculum Report
– MoCo Virtual
– CMS Hybrid
– MCHS Hybrid
– Elementary Schools
Public Comment Board Reports Superintendent Report
8.27.20 Agenda
Agenda
1. August 13, 2020 Minutes
2. August Updated Personnel Recommendations 3. Quarterly Financial Report
Action Items
Rescind Intention of 2020 Bond
First Reading – JLCD – Administering Medications to Students
Second Reading- Policy AC – Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity
Second Reading- Policy ADC– Tobacco-Free Schools
Second Reading- Policy EBBA – Prevention of Disease/Infection Transmission (Handling Body Fluids)
Second Reading- Policy EBCE – School Closings and Cancellations
Second Reading- Policy EF – School Nutrition Program
Second Reading- Policy EJ – Service Animals
Second Reading- Policy GBA – Open Hiring/Equal Employment Opportunity
10. Second Reading- Policy GBAB – Workplace Health and Safety Protection
11. Second Reading- Policy GBGA – Staff Health (and Medical Examination Requirements)
12. Second Reading- Policy GCE/GCF – Professional Staff Recruiting/Hiring
13. Second Reading- Policy GDE/GDF – Support Staff Recruiting/Hiring
14. Second Reading- Policy IC/ICA – School Year/School Calendar/Instruction Time
15. Second Reading- Policy IJOC – Employment Process for Volunteers
16. Second Reading- Policy IKA – Grading/Assessment Systems
17. Second Reading- Policy JF – Admission and Denial of Admission
18. Second Reading- Policy JFBA – Intra-District Choice/Open Enrollment
19. Second Reading- Policy JFBB – Inter-District Choice/Open Enrollment
20. Second Reading- Policy JH – Student Absences and Excuses
21. Second Reading- Policy JICDE* – Bullying Prevention and Education
22. Second Reading- Policy JICEC* – Student Distribution of Noncurricular Materials
23. Second Reading- Policy JII – Student Concerns, Complaints and Grievances
24. Second Reading- Policy JLCC – Communicable Diseases – Students
25. Second Reading- Policy JLCDB – Administration of Medical Marijuana to Qualified Students
26. Second Reading- Policy JLCE – First Aid and Emergency Medical Care
27. Second Reading- Policy KDB – Public’s Right to Know/Freedom of Information
28. Second Reading- Policy KFA – Public Conduct on District Property
29. Second Reading- Policy KI – Visitors to Schools
30. Second Reading- Policy LBD* – Relations with District Charter School
Discussion
Adjournment
