Aug. 27 MCSD Board of Education agenda

Moffat County School District

8.27.20 Agenda

WORK SESSION AGENDA 600 Texas Avenue – Cafeteria OR via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/92478928503 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:00 PM

District nurse update regarding COVID-19 screening and testing

Quarterly Financial Report

Policy Discussion
• Policy JLCD – Administering Medications to Students

Policy Hearing

  • Policy AC – Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity
  • Policy ADC– Tobacco-Free Schools
  • Policy EBBA – Prevention of Disease/Infection Transmission (Handling Body Fluids)
  • Policy EBCE – School Closings and Cancellations
  • Policy EF – School Nutrition Program
  • Policy EJ – Service Animals
  • Policy GBA – Open Hiring/Equal Employment Opportunity
  • Policy GBAB – Workplace Health and Safety Protection
  • Policy GBGA – Staff Health (and Medical Examination Requirements)
  • Policy GCE/GCF – Professional Staff Recruiting/Hiring
  • Policy GDE/GDF – Support Staff Recruiting/Hiring
  • Policy IC/ICA – School Y ear/School Calendar/Instruction Time
  • Policy IJOC – Employment Process for V olunteers
  • Policy IKA – Grading/Assessment Systems
  • Policy JF – Admission and Denial of Admission
  • Policy JFBA – Intra-District Choice/Open Enrollment
  • Policy JFBB – Inter-District Choice/Open Enrollment
  • Policy JH – Student Absences and Excuses
  • Policy JICDE* – Bullying Prevention and Education
  • Policy JICEC* – Student Distribution of Noncurricular Materials
  • Policy JII – Student Concerns, Complaints and Grievances
  • Policy JLCC – Communicable Diseases – Students
  • Policy JLCDB – Administration of Medical Marijuana to Qualified Students
  • Policy JLCE – First Aid and Emergency Medical Care
  • Policy KDB – Public’s Right to Know/Freedom of Information
  • Policy KFA – Public Conduct on District Property
  • Policy KI – Visitors to Schools
  • Policy LBD* – Relations with District Charter School

REGULAR SESSION AGENDA

600 Texas Avenue – Cafeteria OR via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/94847267981

Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:30 PM

Call Meeting to Order Pledge of Allegiance
Adopt the Agenda
Disclose Conflicts of Interest Reports

SPFA 2 Student Success

SPFA 5 Engaging the Community

SPFA 1 Governance

SPFA 3 Culture and Climate

Curriculum Report
– MoCo Virtual
– CMS Hybrid
– MCHS Hybrid
– Elementary Schools

Public Comment Board Reports Superintendent Report

8.27.20 Agenda

Agenda

1. August 13, 2020 Minutes
2. August Updated Personnel Recommendations 3. Quarterly Financial Report

Action Items

Rescind Intention of 2020 Bond

First Reading – JLCD – Administering Medications to Students

Second Reading- Policy AC – Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity

Second Reading- Policy ADC– Tobacco-Free Schools

Second Reading- Policy EBBA – Prevention of Disease/Infection Transmission (Handling Body Fluids)

Second Reading- Policy EBCE – School Closings and Cancellations

Second Reading- Policy EF – School Nutrition Program

Second Reading- Policy EJ – Service Animals

Second Reading- Policy GBA – Open Hiring/Equal Employment Opportunity

10. Second Reading- Policy GBAB – Workplace Health and Safety Protection

11. Second Reading- Policy GBGA – Staff Health (and Medical Examination Requirements)

12. Second Reading- Policy GCE/GCF – Professional Staff Recruiting/Hiring

13. Second Reading- Policy GDE/GDF – Support Staff Recruiting/Hiring

14. Second Reading- Policy IC/ICA – School Year/School Calendar/Instruction Time

15. Second Reading- Policy IJOC – Employment Process for Volunteers

16. Second Reading- Policy IKA – Grading/Assessment Systems

17. Second Reading- Policy JF – Admission and Denial of Admission

18. Second Reading- Policy JFBA – Intra-District Choice/Open Enrollment

19. Second Reading- Policy JFBB – Inter-District Choice/Open Enrollment

20. Second Reading- Policy JH – Student Absences and Excuses

21. Second Reading- Policy JICDE* – Bullying Prevention and Education

22. Second Reading- Policy JICEC* – Student Distribution of Noncurricular Materials

23. Second Reading- Policy JII – Student Concerns, Complaints and Grievances

24. Second Reading- Policy JLCC – Communicable Diseases – Students

25. Second Reading- Policy JLCDB – Administration of Medical Marijuana to Qualified Students

26. Second Reading- Policy JLCE – First Aid and Emergency Medical Care

27. Second Reading- Policy KDB – Public’s Right to Know/Freedom of Information

28. Second Reading- Policy KFA – Public Conduct on District Property

29. Second Reading- Policy KI – Visitors to Schools

30. Second Reading- Policy LBD* – Relations with District Charter School

Discussion

Adjournment

Agendas
