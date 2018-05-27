Driver injured in Sunday ATV accident in Craig

CRAIG — An ATV accident left one man, the driver, with injuries about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

The name of the driver has not been released. The accident occurred near the intersection of First Street and Stock Drive in Craig, and the driver to be transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, said Al Landa, officer candidate with Craig Fire Rescue.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff, State Patrol and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services all responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is not yet known. Colorado State Patrol is investigating.