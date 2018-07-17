Attendees learn dos and don’ts of design from Craig businessman

CRAIG — Poor design choices can be costly for a business, according to Jeremy Browning, owner of Chaos Ink Design and Screen Printing,

"You can't afford not to use good design," Browning told a group of 25 community members during a late-June Blend Workshop held at Frontier Station titled Demystifying Design.

Browning led an informative one-hour workshop about design basics and offered tips on how to avoid some beginner design traps and pitfalls. Sharing his "80/20 Design Tips: Design Better Than 80 percent of Your Peers by Committing 20 percent Fewer Design Crimes" flyer, he walked those in attendance through basic, yet easily avoidable, marketing pitfalls in five steps.

"Poorly designed flyers are a result of someone not considering the key elements and what they want the real takeaway to be," Browning said. "You want to stay away from what I call the 'design buffet.' You've got your turkey over here and your stuffing over there, and over here, we have some mashed potatoes. It is overwhelming, the same way it is when you have eight different fonts, and three different font colors. Anyone, even those without formal training can pick up dissonance in design."

Browning suggested organizing information by establishing the most important takeaways for the reader. In this way, he said, the designer can guide the reader's eyes through the fonts and location of information, which should be clean, consistent and not cluttered, he said.

Blend workshops are hosted from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

To be added to the mailing list for future Blend Workshops, email director@cmedp.com.